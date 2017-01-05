Shocking footage shows dresser falling on child before his twin brother rescues him by pushing the dresser off. https://t.co/28FvPTurD2 pic.twitter.com/gT5803tUhP — ABC News (@ABC) January 3, 2017

It could have been a tragedy but it ended happily. This nerve-wracking video shows two-year-old Brock Shoff being rescued by his twin brother Bowdy. The footage was recorded by a security camera in their home in Utah.

The twins were climbing the dresser during play when it tipped over, trapping Brock underneath. The next few minutes are heartbreaking as both children struggle, one writhing beneath the dresser and the other trying to figure out how to save his twin.

He attempts lifting the furniture, but it’s too heavy. The toddler then pushes it with all his might, finally managing to free his brother.

Their parents only realised what had happened after they saw the surveillance footage. The twins’ mother, Kayli Shoff, said her heart sank when she came to know what had happened to her children.

She praised Bowdy for being strong and analysing the situation in order to help his twin.

“He said, ‘What do I need to do to save my brother? My brother’s in pain, he’s struggling. I’ve got to help him,’” she said. “He sat there for about 8 or 10 seconds and just looked at him, and went to try to lift it up. Wasn’t working that way, pushed with all of his might – and it was like butter, it was smooth, it just pushed right off of him.”

The parents have now bolted the dressers to the wall to avoid any further mishaps and have urged other parents to do the same. A spokesperson of the US Product Safety Commission revealed the horrifying information that one child dies every two weeks in the US when TVs or furniture tip over.