Bhojpuri singer and actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari, the same man who suggested that the BJP should reward citizens with laddoos for their patience during demonetisation, had a busy New Year’s Day. On New Year’s Eve, the Delhi BJP chief “spent the night with slum dwellers...where members of his party’s digital team expounded on the benefits of mobile banking to the residents,” according to a report by the Press Trust of India.

A few hours before this thoughtful gesture, Tiwari was at a New Year’s Day event organised by MLA Vijender Gupta with several people, including Sudhanshu Trivedi, a national spokesperson for the BJP, where a journalist asked for his views on demonetisation, reported The Indian Express.

“I went to stand in the line in my area. There was someone from ABP there. I wondered what should I say so that all these people are amused,” said Tiwari describing a visit to see the long queues outside banks and ATMs. In order to entertain the crowd, he used his skills to sing, with lyrics which roughly translate to “The patriots are standing in queues...”

Tiwari then mockingly explained how this made everyone in the queues turn serious and quiet. Cue laughter. Then he repeated his song for the benefit of his companions around the table: “The patriots are standing in queues, there is a huge crowd, and hardships decorate India’s destiny.”

Holding the same tone, he concluded, “We will continue to stand in queues till December 30th.” Cue rapturous guffaws from the rapt audience.

“How (can) calling somebody a patriot amount to mocking him?” Tiwari said by way of defence when accused of running down citizens. “If someone is standing in the queue despite facing problems then why can I not call them (a) patriot?”