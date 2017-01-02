Play

The World Wildlife Fund’s report that tiger populations had increased around the world for the first time in a century was one of the few positives in 2016, an otherwise dismal year. While there was an increase in tiger mortality with a spike in poaching, the Sunderbans in West Bengal also saw an increase in numbers of the big cats.

What better way to welcome the new year, then, than by looking at the big cats up close and personal in their natural habitat? The tigers slip, slide and run through blankets of white snow, trying to catch the drone that is constantly out of their reach. They never manage to catch it, but watching them in play makes it all worthwhile. For us human viewers, at least, if not the big cats.