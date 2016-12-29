Play

News events, hip-hop and rap go gloriously well together. Now electronic music duo Cassette Boy has mocked all the politicians involved in the EU referendum – from Conservative MPs like David Cameron, Boris Johnson, George Osborne, Michael Gove, and Theresa May to Ukip’s Nigel Farage.

The video starts by blaming former British Prime Minister David Cameron: “I started this farce,” Cameron raps. “I was the one who did something dumb: I promised an EU in/out referendum.”

Johnson, who dropped out the race for prime minister raps more perceptively: “I have the most gross charisma and I want to be the next prime minister. Let’s leave the EU because I see an amazing future for me although it isn’t a good thing for our country.”

In the past, the mashup artists have made remixes featuring Donald Trump and documentarian Richard Attenborough (in separate videos, thankfully).

