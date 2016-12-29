Play

Thirty-five days, 47,786 photographs is what it took to create the hyper-lapse video about the sights and sights of Jaipur. Since the authorities required permissions amounting to Rs 1,00,000 to shoot with tripods at historical monuments, Delhi-based media professionals Girish Jain and Rahul Mahipal had to come up with other ways to get their footage and capture the gorgeous vistas of the Pink City seen in the video.

In the video above, scenes from Rajasthan’s capital are shown at both day and night. The video-makers stick to the tourist spots that make Jaipur so picturesque. But an altogether different view emerges through the rapidly changing, constantly moving imagery. Perhaps also because, the creators says, this is one of the few hyper-lapse to be shot completely handheld.

For comparison, here’s one of the Delhi. This one also sticks mostly to the sights that work beautifully in such videos: orange-hewed city streets at night, crowded public places, such as historical monuments, and the sleepy interiors of Lodhi Gardens. In all, 36 locales around the capital were captured for the video.

Hyper-lapse is different from a time-lapse video where many photographs are taken from the same angle. In hyper-lapse, Jain told Huffington Post, “Basically, you take a shot with every step you take.” The video below goes to greater depth to explain the technique. “What is hyper-lapse? It’s time-lapse but hyper.” Right then.