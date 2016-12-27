Play

In the last 30 years, the number of 100-plus year olds has quadrupled in Great Britain alone. India, with one of the largest proportions of the young people, too has its fair share of overactive centenarians. In US’s Silicon Valley, bio-research startups are at work to hack the code of life so that we live to a thousand years old (whether we want is another matter).

But how exactly does it feel to cross that milestone? Are there any regrets?

A new video by YouTube channel Lifehunters seeks to answer those questions.

“I was born on 6th of September, 1915.” That would make Clifford Cozier 101 years old. In most rooms this would make him the oldest but not in the video above. His fellow centenarians Emilia Tereza Harper and John Millington Denerly are 103 and 102-and-a half, respectively.

But being old and perhaps not as active as they once used to be has not dampened their sense of humour. “A spot of whisky occasionally helps although that’s not on the National Health,” Cozier offers as advice. “It always pleases me that I can keep robbing the government with my pension,” says Denerly with a twinkle in his eyes. And more importantly, there seem to be few regrets. “I think I have done all I have wanted to do,” Harper exclaims.