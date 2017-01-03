The music of The Beatles has done a lot for politics and politicians, but even so, this performance may be unique. Forgetting their political differences, members of the ruling coalition and the opposition in Meghalaya – the official home state of Indian rock music, if there is one – came together on stage to belt out one of the band’s evergreens: All My Loving.

The perfomers included Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, Law Minister Rowell Lyngdoh, Donkupar Roy, head of the UDP and leader of the opposition, Paul Lyngdoh, working president of the United Democratic Party, and Prestone Tynsong, Indian National Congress leader. The ageing amateur rockers clearly had the audience on their feet.

If only all our MPs and MLAs would sing instead of shouting.