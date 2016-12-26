Play

It’s difficult to argue against the feeling that has been on everybody’s minds – 2016 has been a terrible year. We lost a constellation of music stars, a favourite lost an election, violence and terror attacks mounted, and as for that currency note thing, the less said the better.

Still, according to comedy group All India Bakchod, that’s no reason to drive drunk after the end-of-year parties – because the world will make 2017 great again.

Set to the tune of Badtameez Dil, the comic arists list some of the reasons why 2017 is worth making it alive to. Some real – “Arnab will be back and shout again and the nation will want to know once more” – some hopeful – “It’s going to be easier to breathe in Delhi” – and some downright fantastical – “And they will forward only facts in family WhatsApp groups”.

Happy new year. We hope.