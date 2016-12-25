Staten Island, New York, general store owner Abdul Aziz-Alserahi or AK A Isaac regularly uploads live videos from behind the cashier’s desk to Facebook. His easy charm and humour have made him something of a celebrity, and has earned him over 7,000 followers. However, sometimes there is a downside of getting too well known on the internet.

On Friday, a man wielding a huge kitchen knife walked into his store and ate an ice cream without paying for it. And then promptly asked to be featured in one of Alserahi’s Facebook live videos.

“You gotta record me, I got a knife,” the man said, according to a report. “You gotta go live and record.”

In a three-minute video (below), the knife-wielding man can be seen threatening Alserhari and asking him how much he makes. He says that he will not pay for the ice cream cone he is eating. “He threatened that he was going to kill me if I didn’t put him on Facebook,” Alserahi said.

The video is being used as evidence in the case after Alserahi reported the crime to the police as soon as the armed robber left the store.