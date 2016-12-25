Play

What damage do winds ranging upwards of 120 kilometres per hour do? Apart from wreaking general havoc, causing fluctuations in transport and power supply, and creating disrupting climatic conditions, they also make giant planes land on their sides.

The video above was taken at Birmingham Airport in the United Kingdom and is a compilation of landings during Storm Barbara, which has hit parts of Scotland and Northern England. Nearly 15,000 homes were left without electricity for a couple of hours on one of the busiest days for Christmas travel.

Videos of planes landing with great difficulty during high-speed winds are a mini sub-genre on the internet and often garner millions of views. One of the most popular among these, with 30 million views, compiled landings during a record winter for stormy conditions also at Birmingham Airport in the United Kingdom.