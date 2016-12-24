Play

Christmas is the festival of food, presents, goodness – and consumerism. Every year, a plethora of advertisement is targeted specifically at the last aspect, but in different ways. This year has been no different.

In the video above, a recreation of the Star Wars films, rebel children fight against forces that seek to impede them from their mission of bringing their little sick friend a robot toy. At only two minutes in length and populated by adorable children, it might be better than the latest Star Wars film.

Festive advertisements often bring with them a fair share of heartwarming images of friendship between different religions. The commercial below by Amazon Prime shows a priest and an imam sharing a cup of tea. All religions converge on fellow-feeling, a vital message for these times.

Play

This one, though, has more darker influences from Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. How would the star one of the world’s first science fiction stories celebrate Christmas? By being a very different kind of Santa Claus.

Play

Nearer home, Indian e-commerce brand Snapdeal took the cute and cuddly route for its Christmas advertisement, reminding all that presents are not only for humankind but for puppies too.