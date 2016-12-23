Play

A fortnight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the policy of demonetisation, Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agarwal had said in Rajya Sabha, “Modiji, when you say with feeling that people are after your life, we feel very bad, especially Samajwadi Party. You can roam through UP without bother, our law and order is so good, no one will touch you.”

The irony was not lost on twitter uses, who promptly trolled Agarwal. But a frightening new video has come to light that brings into question the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh all over again.

A women, who was accompanied by her husband and young daughter, alleged that she was being molested in a crowded market. In response, the men around hit her with sticks and she can be seen bleeding in the video above.

While people in the crowd shot videos on their mobile phones, no one intervened to stop the violence. The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri on Tuesday, reported The Indian Express. According to reports in Dainik Bhaskar, the main accused in the case was arrested Wednesday morning

The incident took place only 20 km from Safai, which is UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s hometown. He has frequently spoken about the increasing safety of women in the state, and has even launched a Shakti 1090 app to make it easier for women to lodge complaints.