A few weeks ago, in a comedy sketch, actor Aasif Mandvi offered these flight safety rules for brown people: “First: Do not speak Arabic in the airport, around the airport, or really anywhere you can hear an aeroplane. If you must speak Arabic in the Uber on the way to the airport, just throw in any white sounding words: Coldplay, Farmer’s Market, Open Dialogue.”

Now, reports have come to light that suggest 23-year-old New York-based YouTube star Adam Saleh was kicked off a Delta flight because, he alleged, he was speaking in Arabic. In the video above, Saleh has outlined what exactly transpired and made a call asking for the boycott of Delta airlines.

We got kicked out of a @Delta airplane because I spoke Arabic to my mom on the phone and with my friend slim... WTFFFFFFFF please spread pic.twitter.com/P5dQCE0qos — Adam Saleh (@omgAdamSaleh) December 21, 2016

But it isn’t clear whether Saleh’s version of events is necessarily the only one. His YouTube channel, which has 2.28 million subscribers, has mostly prank and hoax videos. In the past (video below) the YouTube creator had made a video in which he claimed that he flew from Melbourne to Sydney inside a suitcase. He didn’t.