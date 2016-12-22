Can goons run free on India’s streets whenever they want? The video above suggests as much

Alleging that BMC Mayor Anant Narayan Jena was complicit in the death of an engineering student, and was involved in a sex tape, the Bhartiya Janta Party headquarters in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, called for a 12-hour bandh on Wednesday.

To protest against this call, student activists of the regional Biju Chhatra Janata Dal Party or BCJD conducted a bike rally in the city. These simultaneous protests eventually led to violence and blatant acts of hooliganism, as these clips from Odisha News Insight reveal.

“We opposed the bandh and appealed to the people to keep open their shops and other private organisations,” Chinmaya Sahoo, a member of the BCJD told Odishatv. “At a time when people are facing problems due to demonetisation, a call for a bandh is irresponsible.” He also added that members of the BJP burnt tyres at different areas in the city.

Denying these allegations, BJP general secretary Bhrugu Buxipatra told Odisha TV, “Under protection of police, BJD activists have thrashed the BJP workers observing bandh peacefully. The BJD workers have also resorted to blank firing at Ram Mandir square. We had called for a peaceful bandh. Who allowed the BJD activists to take out rally against our bandh? We seek a reply from the chief minister.”