Since 2014, the IS has carried out a genocide in which nearly 5,000 Yazidis have been killed in Iraq. One of the people they attemped to kill, without success, is 21-year-old Nadia Murad.

Murad was kidnapped and sexually assaulted but was able to escape death and reach Germany. Since then, she has launched a global campaign to draw attention to the plight of the Yazidi people, who are a Kurdish tribe in northern Mesopotamia.

On Tuesday, Murad spoke to the UN security council and pleaded with them to act on the crisis in her homeland (video above).

“I don’t understand why the corpses of my murdered mother and brothers still lie in mass graves, unprotected and unexamined,” she said. “I don’t understand how ISIS militants can publish evidence of their crimes online, and not be arrested for them. I don’t know why, when ISIS has no friends on the Council, you still do not move forward.”

After detailing the torture she was subjected to, she said, “Time is running out. And words of support are not enough. Action is needed.”