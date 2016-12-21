Imagine living in a smart home like Iron Man’s. With an entity named Jarvis to help you with all your needs. All you have to do is ask.

Draw the curtains? Check. Make the toast? Check. Let the parents into the house? Check.

What’s more, what if Jarvis sounded exactly like Morgan Freeman, aka god in various movies?

You wouldn’t be you. You’d be Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who is already living this way in his Silicon valley house.

The video above shows Zuckerberg taking help from Jarvis for all kinds of things (and yes, Jarvis has an attitude). Now, Zuck wants you to give him more ideas for Jarvis.

The Facebook CEO picks a personal challenge every year, and in 2016 he decided to build Jarvis. In his months of developing the software, Zuckerberg clearly had some fun with personalising the AI tool. Heres how wife Priscilla feels about it.

If you are already jealous of Zukerberg’s futuristic home, here’s the good news. He is finding ways to make this available to the world.

Until then, though, just watch how AI can go wrong. Here’s Iron Man 3. It’ll tell you what to warn Zuck about.