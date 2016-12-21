Play

Your battery’s dying. The phone will go blank soon. Or the laptop. There’s no power source nearby to plug into. Enter the powerbank, to charge your phone, at least, on the go.

But what if those batteries could stay powered up a long, long time instead?

That’s where diamonds come in. The artificial diamonds described in a report from the University of Bristol could make this happen.

Called “diamond batteries”, they can be created from nuclear waste and can generate small amounts of electricity over a long period of time. It is estimated that such a battery will take 5,730 years to dwindle to 50 per cent of its capacity.

(Throw away the charger.)