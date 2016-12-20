Play

Now that the US electoral college has confirmed Donald Trump as the next president, this Saturday Night Live episode appears even funnier – and even scarier in how real it could be.

Here, Alec Baldwin’s Trump meets Beck Bennet as a shirtless representation of Russian President Vladimir Putin slithering out of the chimney bearing a little gift that is artlessly placed next to the internet router. “Putin” praises “Trump” as “the best candidate, the smartest candidate, the Manchurian candidate”.

And when “Trump” laments about not having a gift for Putin because he wasn’t prepared for the visit, he is reassured, “Please Mr Trump, you are the gift.”

It gets funnier, as John Goodman makes an appearance as Trump’s choice of next Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, who, as CEO of ExxonMobil has been under the spotlight for his ties with Russia and Putin – connections that are used to the hilt in the episode.

As for “Trump”, he’s intent on paying back Vanity Fair for putting out a scathing review about his restaurant.