Festivals are a time for celebrations and the coming together of people. Sometimes, they are also used as a way to break records. An organiser in Kashmir is trying to make this record breaking an annual event.

In a bid to send out a message of brotherhood and peace, 3,000 people broke their fast together in Srinagar,Kashmir on the banks of the Dal Lake.

What record they broke isn’t clear because the same organiser conducted an event in 2015 that attempted to break the record for the Asia’s longest iftar. The “dastarkhans” (dinner cloth) was spread over a distance of 1.6 kilometres. Around 3,500 people had gathered for that event, among them two thousand children from local orphanages who had been invited.

Last year, the residents of Alexadria in Egypt attempted to break the world record for the longest iftar with a 4.3-kilometre-long chain of dining tables. Although the record-breaking bid was successful, fights broke out during the event because of scarcity of food and water and alleged mismanagement during the event.