The legendary Ustad Sabri Khan belonged to the Senia gharana, which traces back its lineage to Tansen, the favourite musician to the Mughal emperor Akbar. Khan, 88, who was a chain smoker, died owing to breathing problems, PTI reported. The clip above is excerpted from a documentary on the sarangi maestro, who's playing a khyal interpretation of Raag Durbari.

Khan was one of the first Sarangi players to become a principal soloist. The sarangi has traditionally been viewed as less worthy instrument in the hierarchy of Hindustani classical music. Its use as an accompanient to the performance of so-called "tawaif"s and its "low caste" construction further consolidated that idea, despite the difficulty of playing it. Khan created a new profile for himself and for the instrument.

Touring with Pandit Ravi Shankar during his 1970 "Package of India" festival, Khan collaborated with several artists, including The Beatles, and more famously with legendary violinist Yehudi Menuhin. He performed often around the world and received several State honours.

Khan, who came from a family of musicians, was taught by his father Ustad Chaju Khan of Moradabad, his grandfather Ustad Haji Mohammed Khan, and his uncle Ustad Laddan Khan. The family has produced many musicians.

Here he plays with Ghulam Sarwar Sabri on the tabla.

His son and grandson are sarangi players players. His maternal grandson Suhail Yusuf Khan, an eighth generation sarangi player and a musician with the alternative fusion band Advaita and part of a electro-folk-rock duo called Adi and Suhail, told The Indian Express, "According to Nanu Abbu, music was all about seven notes, and how different people perceived and played it differently. Often he would tell us stories about having dinner with George, and when we'd ask 'George who?', he'd say, 'George Harrison'."

The Padma Bhushan awardee worked at All India Radio's Delhi station for many years. More performances by Khan can be seen here.